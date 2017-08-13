WHICH DOESN'T STOP THE rIGHT FROM EXCUSING THEM BOTH:

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci hit at Steve Bannon for his controversial views a day after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, descended into violence.





During ABC News' livestream interview after "This Week," Scaramucci was asked if he believes Bannon is a white supremacist or white nationalist. Scaramucci said that he didn't know and hasn't directly asked Bannon about his views.





"I've never sat down with Steve Bannon and said, 'Hey are you a white nationalist or a white supremacist?' But I think the toleration of it by Steve Bannon is inexcusable," Scaramucci said.