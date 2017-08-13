August 13, 2017
WHICH DOESN'T STOP THE rIGHT FROM EXCUSING THEM BOTH:
Scaramucci: Bannon's 'toleration' of white nationalism is 'inexcusable' (MEGHAN KENEALLY Aug 13, 2017, ABC News)
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci hit at Steve Bannon for his controversial views a day after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, descended into violence.During ABC News' livestream interview after "This Week," Scaramucci was asked if he believes Bannon is a white supremacist or white nationalist. Scaramucci said that he didn't know and hasn't directly asked Bannon about his views."I've never sat down with Steve Bannon and said, 'Hey are you a white nationalist or a white supremacist?' But I think the toleration of it by Steve Bannon is inexcusable," Scaramucci said.
