WHERE'S LOIS LERNER WHEN WE NEED HER?:









With benevolent-sounding names such as the National Policy Institute and New Century Foundation, the tax-exempt groups present themselves as educational organizations and use donors' money to pay for websites, books and conferences to further their ideology. The money also has personally compensated leaders of the four groups.





New Century Foundation head Jared Taylor said his group raises money for the benefit of the "white race," a mission taxpayers are indirectly supporting with the group's status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The IRS recognized it, the Charles Martel Society, the National Policy Institute and VDare Foundation as charities more than a decade ago.





Samuel Brunson, a tax law professor at Loyola University in Chicago, noted the nonprofit status gives these groups a veneer of legitimacy and respectability.





"It should make people uncomfortable that the government is subsidizing groups that espouse values that are incompatible with most Americans," he said.





The IRS has tried to weed out nonprofit applicants that merely spread propaganda. In 1978, the agency refused to grant tax-exempt status to the National Alliance, a neo-Nazi group that published an anti-Semitic newsletter. And in 1994, a court upheld the denial of tax-exempt status for the Nationalist Movement, a Mississippi-based white nationalist group.





Some tax experts said the IRS is still feeling the sting from conservative critics over its 2013 concession that it unfairly gave extra scrutiny to tea party groups seeking tax exemptions.