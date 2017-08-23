August 23, 2017
WHERE THE WAR ENDS:
Pakistan says U.S. must not make it a 'scapegoat' for Afghan failures (Syed Raza Hassan, 8/23/17, Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his policy for Afghanistan on Monday, committing to an open-ended conflict there and singling out Pakistan for harboring Afghan Taliban insurgents and other militants.U.S. officials later warned that aid to Pakistan might be cut and Washington might downgrade nuclear-armed Pakistan's status as a major non-NATO ally to pressure it to do more to help bring about an end to America's longest-running war.
Turning up the heat on Egypt and Pakistan is Donald's best policy decision so far, but he really needs to reverse himself on the Sa'uds.
