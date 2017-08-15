WHERE DOES THE GOP GO TO BUY ITS SOUL BACK?:

Let's be very clear about what just happened at Donald Trump's press conference. He gave the alt-right its greatest national media moment ever. He even called some of them "very fine people." Don't believe me? [...]





Here's the quote:





Trump: [Inaudible.] You have some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group -- excuse me, excuse me -- I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.





To understand the significance of Trump's words, you have to understand a bit about the alt-right. While its members certainly march with Nazis and make common cause with neo-Confederates, it views itself as something different. They're the "intellectual" adherents to white identity politics. They believe their movement is substantially different and more serious than the Klansmen of days past. When Trump carves them away from the Nazis and distinguishes them from the neo-Confederates, he's doing exactly what they want. He's making them respectable. He's making them different.