August 18, 2017
WHAT THE rIGHT IS COMMEMORATING:
Striking graphic reveals the construction of Confederate monuments peaked during the Jim Crow and civil rights eras (The Week, August 15, 2017)
A striking graphic from the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed that the majority of Confederate monuments weren't erected until after 1900 -- decades after the Civil War ended in 1865. Notably, the construction of Confederate monuments peaked in the 1910s and 1920s, when states were enacting Jim Crow laws, and later in the 1950s and 1960s, amid the Civil Rights Movement:
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 18, 2017 9:02 PM