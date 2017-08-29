WHAT ARE WE WILLING TO TRADE?:

Iran has dismissed a U.S. demand for U.N. nuclear inspectors to visit its military bases as "merely a dream" as Washington reviews a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and six world powers, including the United States. [...]





During its decade-long stand-off with world powers over its nuclear program, Iran repeatedly rejected visits by U.N. inspectors to its military sites, saying they had nothing to do with nuclear activity and so were beyond the IAEA's purview.