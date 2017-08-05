WHAT ABOUT BALLOT BOX 13!:

It seems sure the president will fire him. I think it's a question of when, not if. Trump's surrogates have been preparing the ground for months -- I mean, his surrogates both in the White House and in the media.





They are doing to him what the Clintonistas did to Kenneth Starr. I have seen this movie before, only the teams are different.





For years, Robert Mueller was a sterling Republican lawman, the model of an FBI chief. But then he appeared to threaten Donald J. Trump -- and he had to wear the villain's black hat and the twirly mustache. Russian bots are hard at work, along with their American partners.





Okay, my radical (and whimsical) proposal: Everyone should simply write his reaction to the Mueller firing now. I feel I could write the reactions of one and all, including my own. Couldn't you? It's easy, right?





Die-hard Trumpers will repeat every talking point, every rationale, of the White House. Then there will be anti-anti-Trump people, who will criticize the "hysterical" reaction of the Left, the "MSM," and the "NeverTrumpers." Other people will offer legalistic defenses. Still others will point out the donations to Democrats made by members of Mueller's team. (Much less than Trump himself gave.) "Mueller overreached. Should have stuck to his knitting."





Blah blah blah.