WEAR THAT LIST AS A BADGE OF HONOR:

An internal White House enemies list of alleged Obama loyalists to be fired early in the Trump administration is a key contributor to a long-running feud between the National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, two senior administration officials tell The Daily Beast.





Team Trump never acted on the list, the officials said, and now those employees have finished their tenure at the National Security Council and returned to their home agencies.





But fallout over the list--and questions about loyalty to Bannon versus McMaster--led the three-star general to fire two of his top aides, an act that's landed McMaster in the firing line of Bannon's alt-right media allies and Russian troll bots, both calling for his ouster. [...]





Bannon, for his part, is a huge fan of Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser--a man who was far more sympathetic to the less restrained, right-wing nationalist elements of the Trump administration. President Trump himself has been known to express regret for the need for Flynn's departure, and has privately expressed his hope that a resolution of the FBI's investigation in Flynn's favor might allow Flynn to rejoin the White House in some capacity--a scenario Trump's closest advisers in and outside of the West Wing have stressed to him is politically untenable, as The Daily Beast previously reported.



