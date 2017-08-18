WAIT, THE DEFENSE OF THE STATUE...:

Under the cover of night, a work crew removed the statue of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney from the grounds of the State House, ending the monument's 145-year perch on the prominent spot in Annapolis. [...]





Taney was chief justice of the United States and author of the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision, which upheld slavery and found that black Americans could not be citizens. [...]





About two-dozen onlookers gathered around the street as word spread that the statue might come down. About 1:20 a.m., sprinklers turned on, dousing onlookers and workers until the water was shut off about 15 minutes later.





Gwen Norman of Baltimore happened upon the crowd watching the removal of the statue after a night out in Annapolis with friends.





She was pleased that Baltimore had removed its Taney statue and three Confederate monuments, and felt fortunate to witness the Taney removal in Annapolis.





"It was a beautiful thing to wake up and see something so beautiful happened when I was asleep," said Norman, 27.





"It was nice to see Annapolis get prettier tonight," said her companion, 30-year-old Ian Wolfe of Frederick. [...]

Miller, who does not support removing the statue, sent a letter to Hogan Thursday evening saying the vote lacked transparency because it was held by email rather than in public. [...]





Miller said the installation of a statue of late Justice Thurgood Marshall -- the first African-American appointed to the high court -- on the opposite side of the State House was "a very public and purposeful compromise to give balance to the State House grounds recognizing our State and our Country have a flawed history."