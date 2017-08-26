TWO CENTURIES OF COMMUNICATING VILE IDEAS DIDN'T HELP:

It's been indisputable for some time that English is becoming the 'universal language'. As the number of living languages has steadily decreased, the use of English has expanded on every continent. And though English has not -- despite predictions -- crushed all other languages (German, Russian, and Spanish, to cite the prime examples, all remain strong), one language does seem to be undergoing the predicted cataclysmic collapse. English may not yet have won the globe, but French has definitely lost it.





The reasons for the decline of French are many, including geography. Francophone regions are spread out: think of France, Vietnam, Quebec, and Guadeloupe, to start. Many of these regions are without direct connections to other French-speaking countries. The result is that many of the people choose to abandon French for more useful languages within the region.