August 29, 2017
TOUGHEN UP, SNOWFLAKE:
Judge dismisses Sarah Palin's lawsuit against New York Times (Tom Kludt, August 29, 2017, CNN)
A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday dismissed Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times."Nowhere is political journalism so free, so robust, or perhaps so rowdy as in the United States," Judge Jed Rakoff wrote in an opinion dismissing the case. "In the exercise of that freedom, mistakes will be made, some of which will be hurtful to others."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 29, 2017 4:22 PM