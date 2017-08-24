TODAY'S SEMITES:

Muslims are well integrated into German society , an international research project published on Thursday revealed. Most Muslims feel a connection to Germany, but also face Islamophobia, with nearly one in five Germans saying they would not want Muslim neighbors. [...]





"This study proves that the reality, when it comes to participation of Muslims in society, isn't as bleak as it is often presented in the media," said Ayse Demir, spokeswoman for the Berlin-based Turkish community organization TBB. "It shows that a lot of Muslims feel integrated, but there is a lack of acceptance - and that's also our perception. Participation isn't a one-way street: It needs to come from both sides."