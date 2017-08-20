THIS IS THE MOST LIKELY CATALYST FOR QUITTING:





The exodus comes amid backlash to Trump's widely criticized remarks in the wake of a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.





Three major national organizations -- The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Susan G. Komen foundation -- and one local charity all said Friday they were canceling events at the Palm Beach resort.





That came after three charities and organizations made similar announcements on Thursday.





The cancellations follow the spectacular implosion of Trump's business councils this week over the president's insistence that counter-protesters shared the blame for violence at a white nationalist rally.





Now, Trump's words seem to have hurt his own business.