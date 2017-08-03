August 3, 2017
THEY'RE TOO BUSY WORKING:
MORE UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS, FEWER DUIS : A study finds fewer drug and drunk-driving arrests as the immigrant population increases. (TOM JACOBS, 8/02/17, Pacific Standard)
Pandering politicians regularly insist that undocumented immigrants are a danger to society."They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime," Donald Trump famously declared in announcing his candidacy for president. A decade earlier, Iowa congressman Steve King said 13 Americans die each day as a result of undocumented drunk drivers.A just-released study suggests such claims are hacia atrás--exactly backwards. Looking at state-level data, it finds three major drug-related problems are apparently mitigated as the population of undocumented immigrants grows.Specifically, states with an increasing concentration of non-citizen residents lacking proper papers experienced "reductions in drug arrests, drug overdose deaths, and DUI arrests," writes a research team led by sociologist Michael Light of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
