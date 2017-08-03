THEY'RE TOO BUSY WORKING:

Pandering politicians regularly insist that undocumented immigrants are a danger to society.





"They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime," Donald Trump famously declared in announcing his candidacy for president. A decade earlier, Iowa congressman Steve King said 13 Americans die each day as a result of undocumented drunk drivers.





A just-released study suggests such claims are hacia atrás--exactly backwards. Looking at state-level data, it finds three major drug-related problems are apparently mitigated as the population of undocumented immigrants grows.





Specifically, states with an increasing concentration of non-citizen residents lacking proper papers experienced "reductions in drug arrests, drug overdose deaths, and DUI arrests," writes a research team led by sociologist Michael Light of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.