THERE'S SUCH A THING AS TOO CRAZY FOR DONALD?:

A top official of the National Security Council was fired last month after arguing in a memo that President Trump is under sustained attack from subversive forces both within and outside the government who are deploying Maoist tactics to defeat President Trump's nationalist agenda.





His dismissal marks the latest victory by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster in the ongoing war within Trump's White House between those who believe that the president is under threat from dark forces plotting to undermine him, and those like McMaster who dismiss this as conspiratorial thinking.





Rich Higgins, a former Pentagon official who served in the NSC's strategic-planning office as a director for strategic planning, was let go on July 21. Higgins's memo describes supposed domestic and international threats to Trump's presidency, including globalists, bankers, the "deep state," and Islamists. The memo characterizes the Russia story as a plot to sabotage Trump's nationalist agenda. It asserts that globalists and Islamists are seeking to destroy America.