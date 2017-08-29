THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

The larger subtext is that Amazon -- like the other U.S. tech giants Google, Facebook and Apple -- is facing increased political scrutiny as it begins to resemble a retail monopoly, and brick-and-mortar stores face more and more closures. But any inclination to lay low at first was pushed aside by apparent confidence that, like the public's ardor for Amazon itself, shoppers were likely to be grateful for a good bargain.





If so, Amazon was right: At least for now, consumers seem a lot less concerned with Amazon's market power, and more with sale prices: a check of shopper sentiment around the country suggests general elation with the Whole Foods acquisition, as one might expect when the price of salmon filets is suddenly 33% lower than the day before, and Fuji apples by 43%.