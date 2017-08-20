THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:





Whole Foods Market Inc. doesn't just sell chickens. It sells shoppers on the idea of chickens raised and treated better than prevailing standards: no antibiotics, no hormones, no cages. Not the sort of chicken you can get anywhere.





But thanks in no small part to a food-quality revolution that Whole Foods helped cultivate over the past decade, standards for much of the poultry sold at American supermarkets are shifting. The gulf has narrowed--and sometimes has even closed--between what's sold at Whole Foods and what's produced by industrial food giants such as Perdue Farms Inc. and sold at lower-cost supermarkets.