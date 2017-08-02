THERE IS NO YEMEN:

Iranian and western sources uncovered Tuesday that Iran's Revolutionary Guards have started using a new route across the Gulf to transfer weapons to their Houthi allies in Yemen.





"Parts of missiles, launchers and drugs are smuggled into Yemen via Kuwaiti waters. The route sometimes is used for transferring cash as well," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.





The official added that "what is especially smuggled recently, or to be precise in the past six months, are parts of missiles that cannot be produced in Yemen."