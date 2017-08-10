THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS (self-reference alert):





The selection of the state's top federal law enforcement officer is part of a broader game of political horse trading playing out behind the scenes in Washington, Trenton, and New York. At the end of it, a half-dozen people will win jobs in law enforcement and on the federal courts that affect millions.





President Trump, a Republican, is expected to nominate federal District Court judges favored by New Jersey's two Democratic U.S. senators, Cory A. Booker and Bob Menendez. In turn, the two senators are expected to sign off on the nomination of criminal defense attorney Craig Carpenito as U.S. attorney, and another Christie ally is also in line for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia.



