August 10, 2017
THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS (self-reference alert):
Trump poised to nominate Christie ally for U.S. attorney in complex political deal (Andrew Seidman & Jonathan Tamari, 8/10/17, Philly.com)
We've told the story before about how the Grandfather Judd owed his federal bench seat to Ted Kennedy. RFK and Jake Javits had a deal, when they served as NY senators, whereby the Republican got to choose a judge for every couple that the Democrat got. They'd submitted the name before RFK was assassinated, but afterword, Johnson tried pulling it. Javits went to the other brother and got him to intervene with the Administration.The selection of the state's top federal law enforcement officer is part of a broader game of political horse trading playing out behind the scenes in Washington, Trenton, and New York. At the end of it, a half-dozen people will win jobs in law enforcement and on the federal courts that affect millions.President Trump, a Republican, is expected to nominate federal District Court judges favored by New Jersey's two Democratic U.S. senators, Cory A. Booker and Bob Menendez. In turn, the two senators are expected to sign off on the nomination of criminal defense attorney Craig Carpenito as U.S. attorney, and another Christie ally is also in line for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 10, 2017 5:57 PM