THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON...:





The story of the Tri-Faith Initiative essentially begins in December 2005 when Jewish and Muslim community leaders met to discuss a pressing religious matter: parking. But these pragmatic-minded talks quickly flourished and the group began to "dream outrageously," as Azriel put it.





At the time, Temple Israel's aging building was in need of constant repair, and there was a need for more space--the congregation, over the course of five decades, had more or less doubled in size, said Bob Freeman, a former president of Temple Israel and Tri-Faith co-founder who chaired its board until 2016. Additionally, Temple Israel's members were moving westward, a longtime trend for many of Omaha's Jewish families. As a result, there was real interest in relocating.





There were advantages to the current location, however, as a Methodist church and Omaha's Community Playhouse had previously been built next door, creating a "park-like environment around our temple building and free overflow parking on those few peak-use days that congregants appeared in great numbers," said Freeman, who used to live near the temple and was not initially enamored with the idea of moving to West Omaha. "My view was: If we're going to move, we ought to try to consciously replicate some of those characteristics that we had," including the ability to choose neighbors (rather than leave that up to developers who would likely have differing priorities). Said Freeman: "The logical starting point was other religious buildings in town--a church, a mosque; their peak-use days aren't going to coincide with Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur and you would have compatibility of use as a neighbor."





Freeman and Azriel had learned that some members of Omaha's growing Muslim community were also desiring change, and wanted to create a new mosque further west. They had coffee with a number of lay Muslim leaders--including Syed Mohiuddin, a renowned cardiologist who lectures at Creighton University, and Karim Khayati, a technology and business professional--who believed in what would soon coalesce as the pluralistic philosophy of Tri-Faith. As these talks were regularly taking place, Mohiuddin, Khayati, and a handful of Omaha's Muslims leaders decided the time was right to catalyze their brewing vision: to officially incorporate a progressive-minded Islamic organization, and establish an affiliated mosque.