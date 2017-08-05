THE PROS VS THE rIGHT:

"McMaster, On 'Warpath,' Purges Key Trump Allies From White House NSC," reads The Washington Free Beacon. "McMaster Goes to War--Against His White House Enemies," reads The Daily Beast. And the accusations against McMaster are getting nasty, floating him as just short of anti-Semitic. "'Everything The President Wants To Do, McMaster Opposes,' Former NSC Officials Say," reads a headline Thursday in The Daily Caller. And Breitbart prominently covered a Facebook post by right-wing Jerusalem Post writer Caroline Glick in which she alleges the National Security Adviser is "deeply hostile to Israel and to Trump" and that he disagrees and actively undermines Trump's agenda on just about every salient issue on his agenda."





"He fires all of Trump's loyalists and replaces them with Trump's opponents," Glick continued. "MCMASTER'S NSC COUP AGAINST TRUMP PURGES CRITICS OF ISLAM AND OBAMA," reads FrontPage Magazine, in an article retweeted by Laura Ingraham, a frequent Fox News personality with ties to the White House. Jordan Schachtel, who has been after McMaster for some time, writes that a senior administration official told him that McMaster purportedly constantly refers to Israel as an "occupying power." Though the campaign has not been provably linked to Bannon, the ex-Breitbart chief, his feud with McMaster has been long reported. Mr. Schachtel is also formally of Breitbart.





More radical elements have come to loggerheads with McMaster. One of the dismissed NSC staffers, Rich Higgins, had circulated a memo before his sacking alleging "deep state" forces of aligning with "Islamists" and "globalists" to destroy the president. And Mike Cernovich, a member of the "alt-right" or "alt-light" (depending on who you ask), has been continually agitating on Twitter for McMaster's ouster.



