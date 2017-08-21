THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

"Anyone who knows how synagogues are run over there [in the modern Orthodox community], or the conduct of the prayers, I don't want to say too much, but these are very significant changes," Deri charged, clarifying he was referring to "knit kippa" wearers, a Hebrew term for adherents of modern Orthodoxy, as distinct from the black skullcaps favored by the ultra-Orthodox community.





"Even the 'knit kippot' today, as some know even in very large communities, mainly in the center of the country, they're already borderline Reform," he said in the footage obtained by Channel 2 news.





"It's true, there are more kippot" in these communities than in American Reform synagogues, Deri went on. "It looks different, it's more Israeli. But it's still borderline Reform," he repeated.





Deri's directed his comments at rabbis who belong to the Tzohar organization, most of them state-appointed city and council rabbis who nevertheless have sought to create a more welcoming and open state rabbinate.





The Tzohar rabbis, he noted, were at the forefront in the battle against the Shas-backed conversion law that seeks to further restrict access to state-recognized conversions in Israel to rabbinate-approved rabbinic courts.





"Together and in collaboration with the Reform, because they know their intention is to destroy [the rabbinate], they benefited from the baseness of others who were slandering the rabbinate and searching for faults in it," he told the rabbinic group.