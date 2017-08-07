THE ONE-EYED MAN:

Three joint practice sessions with other teams during one training camp? It appears to be unprecedented, although accurate records aren't really kept in that regard.





The reasoning traces back to the new CBA with the NFL players union that was signed back in 2011. It cut back significantly on the amount of practice time each team could have with its players, including eliminating infamous two-a-day padded practices.





Belichick's solution? Make the most of the limited available time that you do have by getting better work in against other opponents.





The intensity of a joint practice far exceeds that of a regular practice, because the guys you are hitting are no longer your teammates. They're the "other guys."





Plus, it gives the coaches for both teams the chance to better evaluate their personnel against a larger sample size of opponents, whether that is during the one-on-one periods, seven-on-seven periods, or even in the eleven-on-eleven team periods. The more players you can watch compete against the competition, the better idea you have of what they can do in a game.





The fact that different opponents have different schemes and fronts only adds to the number of variables you can introduce to your team to get them ready for the season and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.





As the expression goes, don't work harder, work smarter.





Or in Belichick's case, he has his teams working better because they aren't allowed to work longer. It's smart and something more teams should strongly consider to get the best quality work possible within the confines of the current CBA.