THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:





An anti-immigrant environmentalist group is tossing its support behind Planned Parenthood, arguing that its taxpayer funding and overseas abortion aid are needed to curb future refugees and immigrants.





Environmentalist group Negative Population Growth published a report on Tuesday condemning Republican efforts to defund the nation's largest abortion organizer, as well as efforts to limit abortion coverage in federally subsidized Obamacare plans and the Trump administration's reinstatement of the Mexico City policy, which prevents foreign aid from going to groups that perform abortions. The group says that abortion and contraceptive services provided by Planned Parenthood are needed to limit population growth in the United States and elsewhere.