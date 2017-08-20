THE GRAPES OF WHACK:

In the spring of 2014, Jordan Younger noticed that her hair was falling out in clumps. "Not cool" was her reaction. At the time, Younger, 23, believed herself to be eating the healthiest of all possible diets. She was a "gluten-free, sugar-free, oil-free, grain-free, legume-free, plant-based raw vegan". As The Blonde Vegan, Younger was a "wellness" blogger in New York City, one of thousands on Instagram (where she had 70,000 followers) rallying under the hashtag #eatclean. Although she had no qualifications as a nutritionist, Younger had sold more than 40,000 copies of her own $25, five-day "cleanse" programme - a formula for an all-raw, plant-based diet majoring on green juice.





But the "clean" diet that Younger was selling as the route to health was making its creator sick. Far from being super-healthy, she was suffering from a serious eating disorder: orthorexia, an obsession with consuming only foods that are pure and perfect. Younger's raw vegan diet had caused her periods to stop and given her skin an orange tinge from all the sweet potato and carrots she consumed (the only carbohydrates she permitted herself). Eventually, she sought psychological help, and began to slowly widen the repertoire of foods she would allow herself to eat, starting with fish. She recognised that the problem was not her veganism, per se, but the particularly rigid and restrictive diet regime she had imposed on herself.





As Younger slowly recovered from her eating disorder, she faced a new dilemma. "What would people think", she agonised, "if they knew the Blonde Vegan was eating fish?" She levelled with her followers in a blogpost entitled Why I'm Transitioning Away from Veganism. Within hours of announcing her new diet, Younger was receiving irate messages from vegans demanding money back from the cleanse programmes and T-shirts they had bought from her site (featuring slogans such as "OH KALE YES").





She lost followers "by the thousands" and received a daily raft of angry messages, including death threats. Some responded to her confession that she was suffering from an eating disorder by accusing her of being a "fat piece of lard" who didn't have the discipline to be truly "clean".