THE FOX ISN'T THERE TO GUARD THE CHICKENS:





A quarter of the members of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, whose purview includes national cybersecurity, have resigned. In a group resignation letter, they cited both specific shortfalls in the administration's approach to cybersecurity, and broader concerns that Trump and his administration have undermined the "moral infrastructure" of the U.S. [...]





[T]he resigning advisors also said the Administration was not "adequately attentive to the pressing national security matters within the NIAC's purview, or responsive to sound advice received from experts and advisors." The letter also zeroed in on "insufficient attention to the growing threats to the cybersecurity of the critical systems upon which all Americans depend," including election systems.