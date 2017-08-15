August 15, 2017
THE ENABLERS:
Sebastian Gorka's Wife Led Cut To Group Fighting White Supremacy (Nathan Guttman, August 15, 2017, The Forward)
A group working to de-radicalize white supremacists had been set to receive funding from the Department of Homeland Security until Trump aide Katharine Gorka worked to eliminate its grant.Gorka, a homeland security official and the wife of controversial White House counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka, was a member of President Trump's transition team before his inauguration. As the Forward reported in May, she met with Homeland Security officials in December and told them that Trump didn't agree with the Obama administration's approach to funding Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) programs.Domestic terrorism perpetrated by white nationalist groups has been at the center of attention in recent days following the Charlottesville protests and the deadly car attack carried out by an activists in one of these groups. However, under the Trump administration, funding for efforts to counter these groups has been slashed, as one organization learned a couple of months ago.
Fox News shared a video of cars hitting protesters in January, advised viewers to "study the technique" (Fast Company, 8/15/17)
Fox News executives have some questions to answer about a video posted to the Fox Nation section of its website in January. The headline reads "Here's A Reel Of Cars Plowing Through Protesters Trying To Block The Road [VIDEO]," and beneath it, a caption tastelessly asks readers to "Study the technique; it may prove useful in the next four years."
