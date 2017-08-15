THE ENABLERS:





A group working to de-radicalize white supremacists had been set to receive funding from the Department of Homeland Security until Trump aide Katharine Gorka worked to eliminate its grant.





Gorka, a homeland security official and the wife of controversial White House counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka, was a member of President Trump's transition team before his inauguration. As the Forward reported in May, she met with Homeland Security officials in December and told them that Trump didn't agree with the Obama administration's approach to funding Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) programs.





Domestic terrorism perpetrated by white nationalist groups has been at the center of attention in recent days following the Charlottesville protests and the deadly car attack carried out by an activists in one of these groups. However, under the Trump administration, funding for efforts to counter these groups has been slashed, as one organization learned a couple of months ago.