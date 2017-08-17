THE DRIVERS ARE THE TERRORISTS:

This year, Republican lawmakers in at least six states have proposed bills designed to protect drivers who strike protesters. The first bill was introduced in North Dakota in January, and similar bills have since come under consideration in North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Rhode Island.





They were joined by other states trying to discourage protests -- typically relating to Black Lives Matter, the Dakota Access Pipeline or other left-leaning causes -- that sometimes obstruct traffic.





The North Dakota bill would shield drivers from civil and criminal liability. The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Keith Kempenich, perversely suggested that shielding drivers who kill protesters was a necessary anti-terrorism measure.