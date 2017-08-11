THE DRIVEN, NOT THE DRIVER:

After the memo was discovered, McMaster's deputy, Ricky Waddell, summoned Higgins, who was told he could resign -- or be fired, and risk losing his security clearance, according to two sources.





Higgins, who agreed to resign, was escorted out of the building. He later learned from his colleagues still at the NSC that his association to this now-infamous memo was the reason he was removed.





Following Higgins's departure, McMaster set out to clean house, a source close the White House said -- getting rid of NSC staffers linked to the memo, perceived as loyal to his predecessor, Michael Flynn, or simply those with whom he'd butted heads over foreign policy. Among those fired was Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the NSC's top intelligence official, and Derek Harvey, who handled the NSC's Middle East portfolio.





In the meantime, however, the memo had been working its way through the Trump White House. Among those who received the memo, according to two sources, was Donald Trump Jr.





Trump Jr., at that time in the glare of media scrutiny around his meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign, gave the memo to his father, who gushed over it, according to sources.





In a comedy of errors, Trump later learned from Sean Hannity, the Fox News host and close friend of the president, that the memo's author had been fired. Trump was "furious," the senior administration official said. "He is still furious."





The memo lays out what it described as a concerted campaign to undermine the president.





"The administration has been maneuvered into a constant back-pedal by relentless political warfare attacks structured to force him to assume a reactive posture that assures inadequate responses," it reads. "The president can either drive or be driven by events; it's time for him to drive them."