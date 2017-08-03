THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BUBBLE AND PRESS:

When the story was deleted in May, a statement was left in its place that said the network would "continue to investigate" the situation and "provide updates as warranted." More than two months have gone by, but no updates have been made available. After Wheeler's lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, Jay Wallace, Fox News' president of news, said the network's probe was still ongoing. [...]

"No one knows," the person said. "This is like a huge question mark internally. This is a giant mystery."

A person with knowledge of the situation told CNN that employees have been left puzzled as to why no one has been held accountable for one of Fox News' most high-profile mistakes.

According to half a dozen people spread throughout Fox News who spoke with CNN, all this has left employees at the network wondering what is going on with the investigation -- and why there has not been an announcement either of disciplinary action or a finding that there was no wrongdoing.





"People need to start getting canned over the [Seth Rich] thing," an employee told CNN. "What a mess." [...]





"It stirs up the same embarrassment as when the story first got peddled," added another on-air personality. "It makes people doubt Fox."





That said, employees recognize the secretive nature that has characterized the probe into the Rich story, and lack of disciplinary action, seems to fit into the normal operating procedures for Fox News.





"I think the lack of transparency is not that surprising," the senior Fox News employee said. "But it really forces the question, how much journalistic integrity does Fox News really have? Because most other news outlets, these situations come up, but they are dealt with appropriately. People are held accountable. People are fired, they are disciplined or whatever. But this is like classic Fox. No one ever gets fired from Fox for publishing a story that isn't true."





CNN held people accountable for a true story, improperly sourced.