THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Sources say Charles G. Koch and David H. Koch -- who are worth a combined $96.2 billion and wield enormous power in political circles as major backers of right-wing politicians -- took a significant stake valued at tens of millions of dollars in RatPac-Dune Entertainment. Now-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brought the brothers in as investors as part of a $450 million deal struck in 2013 -- a move that was never disclosed because RatPac-Dune is a private company.





Though Mnuchin is no longer involved with the slate financing facility, having recently put his stake into a blind trust in order to avoid a conflict of interest, the Koch brothers continue to be stakeholders in such films as Wonder Woman, Dunkirk and Steven Spielberg's upcoming Ready Player One.