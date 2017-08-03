THE CRACKER CRUMBLES:

Because of their stalwart support of Trump, especially as opposed to their college-graduate peers, whites without college degrees (or "blue-collar whites" or "working-class whites") became an obsession during the presidential election. Indeed, whites without a college degree have sharply shifted Republican over the last two presidential election cycles.





But last week, that support slipped. The poll, conducted July 27 through Aug. 1, showed that only 43 percent of non-college white Americans say they approve of Trump, compared to 50 percent who disapprove, yielding a net approval of -7 points.