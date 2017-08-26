THE COMPANY THE rIGHT KEEPS:





In 2004, victim James Saville's family sued Arpaio for $10 million, after Saville was found not guilty of attempting to kill the sheriff. The county recently settled with Saville for an undisclosed amount. It only had to pay the above amount out of public coffers; its insurance policy covered the rest.





Before you wish that you could collect $1 million by getting framed for Arpaio's murder, consider that Saville spent four years in county jail, awaiting trial as a result of the made-up crime.





In 1999, Arpaio's staff rigged the entire fake assassination plot - just so he could get his mug on TV.





News cameras were already rolling when deputies arrested Saville. Gullible TV reporters gobbled up Arpaio's story about a local Unabomber who was plotting to kill America's "toughest" sheriff.





In 2004, a jury found Saville innocent of all charges. Not only that, but it ruled that Arpaio's minions helped buy the bomb parts themselves and "entrapped" Saville in a TV-ready murder plot.





Arpaio was re-elected just months after the jury verdict. (Journalists John Dougherty and Janna Bommersbach unraveled the tale in separate articles).





"Jurors listened in disbelief as testimony showed it was the sheriff's money that purchased the bomb parts, and an undercover officer who drove Saville around to buy the parts," Bommersbach wrote.