THE CHRISTIAN/SHI'A ALLIANCE ROLLS ON...:





[E]ven in the fever-dreams of Hezbollah's bunker-bound leader, Hassan Nasrallah, it seems unlikely that anyone in the group imagined that the Pentagon would simply ship the advanced American gear they sought to obtain to Lebanon, gratis.





But On Monday, US Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard revealed that the Pentagon has done exactly that - or near enough to make Hassan Nasrallah jump for joy inside his bunker. In remarks delivered at the Port of Beirut, Ambassador Richard reviewed the material contents of a $100 million contribution that the US is making to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), which last month provided support to Hezbollah in a joint military operation in northeastern Lebanon. Hailing the first eight of a promised thirty-two M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles that the US will be delivering to the LAF, Richard reviewed the items the US has delivered to the LAF over the past 12 months. Along with heavier weapons, Richard revealed, the list includes "4,000 M4 rifles," "320 night vision devices and thermal sights," and "360 secure communication radios."





Why is this noteworthy? Well, as it happens, these precise items have been on Hezbollah's shopping list consistently for almost a decade.