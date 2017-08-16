August 16, 2017
THE BUSINESS OF AMERICA IS...NOT DONALD:
Trump's business advisory councils disband as CEOs abandon president over Charlottesville views (Damian Paletta and Jena McGregor August 16, 2017, wASHINGTON pOST)
[T]hose groups had already decided to dissolve on their own earlier in the day, a person familiar with the process said. JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, a member of the Strategy & Policy Forum, told employees in a note on Wednesday that his group decided to disband following Trump's news conference on Tuesday, in which he appeared to show sympathy for some of the people who marched alongside the neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville.
