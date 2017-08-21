THE AMORAL ARE INHERENTLY UNTRUSTWORTHY:





[A]ccording to a new study published last week in Nature, people all over the world connect immorality with atheism. In fact, the moral prejudice against atheists is so strong that it holds even in countries like the Netherlands, where most people aren't religious. Even atheists themselves, according to the study, are inclined to see nonbelievers as more wicked than the faithful.





"Entrenched moral suspicion of atheists suggests that religion's powerful influence on moral judgements persists, even among non-believers in secular societies," the authors wrote.