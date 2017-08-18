August 18, 2017
THAT'LL NEVER PENETRATE THE BUBBLE...:
Navy to discipline top officers over USS Fitzgerald crash (The Week, 8/18/17)
Adm. William F. Moran, vice chief of naval operations, told reporters Thursday that about a dozen sailors who were aboard the USS Fitzgerald when it collided with a container ship June 17 off the coast of Japan, killing seven crew members, will face disciplinary action, including the top two officers and top enlisted sailor.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 18, 2017 6:43 AM