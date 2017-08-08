August 8, 2017
THAT, ON THE OTHER HAND, WOULD GET HIGH RATINGS:
Former Ted Cruz spokesman suggests Trump should be on '24-hour suicide watch' because of his poll numbers (Becca Stanek, 8/08/18, The week)
Amid President Trump's free-falling approval ratings, Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) former presidential campaign spokesman Rick Tyler recommended that Trump be put on "suicide watch." "[I]f I were a political consultant looking at a candidate who had these kind of numbers, I'd have him on 24-hour suicide watch. These numbers are not good," Tyler said during a Tuesday appearance on Morning Joe.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 8, 2017 3:51 PM