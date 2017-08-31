THAT IS WHAT THE STATUES REPRESENT:

A Georgia Republican lawmaker warned a Democratic former colleague who criticized his support for Civil War monuments on Facebook that she won't be "met with torches but something a lot more definitive" if she continues to call for the removal of statues in south Georgia.





State Rep. Jason Spencer, a Woodbine Republican, also wrote former state Rep. LaDawn Jones that "people in South Georgia are people of action, not drama" and suggested some who don't understand that "will go missing in the Okefenokee."





"Too many necks they are red around here," he wrote. "Don't say I didn't warn you about 'em."