August 29, 2017
THANKS, DONALD!:
U.S. consumer confidence hits five-month high; house prices rise (Lucia Mutikani, 8/29/17, Reuters)
U.S consumer confidence surged to a five-month high in August as households grew increasingly upbeat about the labor market while house prices rose further in June, suggesting a recent acceleration in consumer spending was likely to be sustained.The data on Tuesday also supported views that economic growth would accelerate in the second half of the year after a sluggish performance earlier.
As the UR taught us, when the tectonic plates are aligned, doing nothing works.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 29, 2017 12:37 PM