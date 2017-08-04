August 4, 2017
THANKS, DONALD!:
U.S. employers add 209,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate ticks down to 4.3% (Samantha Masunaga, 8/04/17, LA Times)
With jobs numbers coming in slightly above expectations and wage growth and the unemployment rate charting nearly lateral moves, Joseph Seydl, capital markets economist with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, described the report as "business as usual.""There's a demand for labor, but it's not overheating on the wage front," he said.
If he can only preserve complete stasis for a couple more years his presidency will have been a success at the expense of only the failure of his agenda.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 4, 2017 12:13 PM