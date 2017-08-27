August 27, 2017
THANKS, ANTIFA:
2 Far-Right Rallies In Bay Area Fizzle While Counterprotesters Rejoice (CHRIS BENDEREV, 8/26/17, NPR)
We've made "Never Again" meaningful.It was all, in effect, over before it even began.In the face of overwhelming popular and political opposition, a far-right activist canceled a press conference hastily scheduled for Saturday afternoon that some feared would provoke violent confrontations in the heart of San Francisco. The cancellation of the press conference came less than 18 hours after organizers also called off two highly publicized right-wing rallies planned for the Bay Area this weekend.
