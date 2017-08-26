August 26, 2017
TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:
Should California spend $3 billion to help people buy electric cars? (Russ Mitchell, 8/26/17, LA Times)
The California Legislature is pushing forward a bill that would double down on the rebate program. Sextuple down, in fact.If $449 million can't do it, the thinking goes, maybe $3 billion will.That's the essence of the plan that could lift state rebates from $2,500 to $10,000 or more for a compact electric car, making, for example, a Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car cost the same as a gasoline-driven Honda Civic.
Rather, tax gasoline and the operation of gasoline driven vehicles enough to balance the cost.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2017 10:06 AM