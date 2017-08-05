TAKING RESPONSIBILITY:

The Irish journalist fired for writing what critics called an anti-Semitic newspaper column apologized and acknowledged that he deserved to be sacked.





But Kevin Myers said in an interview with an Irish radio station Friday that he was not anti-Semitic.





"It was stupid of me, the encapsulation of such a complex issue in a single sentence," Myers said, referring to a line in a July 30 column that played on the stereotype of Jews as hard bargainers. "One of my flaws is to deal with major issues with throwaway lines." [...]





"I am very very sorry to them, I really mean it, I'm not rescuing anything as far as I can see, it's over for me," he said, referring to the two BBC broadcasters mentioned in his column. "I am issuing an apology for no other reason than contrition of the hurt I have caused them."