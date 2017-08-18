August 18, 2017
SO EASY THE RUSSIANS CAN DO IT:
Russian Cosmonauts Release First Satellite Made Mostly By 3-D Printer (Radio Liberty, August 18, 2017)
Russian cosmonauts released a satellite made almost entirely with a 3-D printer on August 17 in a first for the space program.Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergei Ryazansky sent into orbit five small satellites on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station, one of which had an exterior casing and battery packs made with a 3-D printer.
