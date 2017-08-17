August 17, 2017
SLAVESTALGIA:
Trump publicly defends "beautiful" Confederate statues (Shane Savitsky, 8/17/17, Axios)
In a series of three tweets over 14 minutes this morning, President Trump doubled down on his controversial rhetoric from his Tuesday press conference, calling the removal of Confederate statues a contributing factor to "the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart."
Statues celebrating guys who literally ripped our country apart to try to preserve asociety based on chattel slavery....
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 17, 2017 10:32 AM