SEMITIC SEMANTICS:

[M]cMaster's show of force has set off alarm bells among Bannon allies in the pro-Trump media sphere, who favored Flynn and regard the national-security adviser as a globalist interloper. Other White House officials have in the past been targets of theirs--Priebus was, for example--but the vitriol against McMaster has been notable for its speed and intensity.





"It's noticed, how can you not notice it?" said a source close to McMaster, when asked if the former Army general is registering the pushback.





It's come from all corners. Breitbart News, the website Bannon controlled as executive chairman before joining the Trump campaign, has produced a flurry of negative stories about McMaster over the past two days, accusing him of "purging" dissenters and kowtowing to "holdovers" from the Obama administration. Fox News host Sean Hannity has tweeted about McMaster, saying he might need to go. Radio host Laura Ingraham has also weighed in, tweeting that "Obama holdovers at NSC or State Dept who are leaking shd do real time for these leaks. Why has McMasters fired actual Trump supporters?" The Daily Caller published an interview with two former NSC officials attacking him, accusing him of undermining the president's foreign-policy agenda. Circa, a site owned by the conservative Sinclair Broadcasting company, published a letter Thursday that McMaster sent months ago to his predecessor Susan Rice, in which he informed her that she could keep her security clearance. It's a standard letter, but it has caused a furor in light of the ongoing controversy over unmasking.





The provocative right-wing blogger and activist Mike Cernovich has launched a sustained attack on McMaster, including setting up a website called McMasterLeaks.com. When it launched, the main page displayed a large cartoon of the Rothschilds controlling a George Soros puppet, which in turn controlled puppets representing McMaster and former CIA director David Petraeus. (The hand labeled "Rothschilds" has since been relabeled "Saudis." Cernovich told me he changed it because complaints about the cartoon's anti-Semitism are "not a hill to die on," and "if everybody wants to complain, then fine--I'll just put the Saudis at the top.")