RUNNING AGAINST LEFT AND RIGHT:

Longtime Republican operative Beth Lindstrom will launch her US Senate campaign on Monday, promising not to hew to the party line and using the occasion to criticize President Trump for his comments in the wake of recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.





Lindstrom joins a growing field of Republicans intent on challenging Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren, and her break with Trump comes as increasing numbers of national Republicans are becoming more outspokenly critical of the GOP leader.





Lindstrom's approach appears to align her with the brand of Massachusetts Republicanism that, historically, has been markedly more moderate than the national party.





"As an independent-minded Republican, I will oppose President Trump when he's wrong," Lindstrom said in a press release. "His response to what happened in Charlottesville should have encouraged the people of this country with a message of zero tolerance for ethnic or racial prejudice. This is not an occasion for equivocation or evasion. Let me be clear: the hatred spewed by white supremacists and neo-Nazis is ugly and bigoted."