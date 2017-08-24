August 24, 2017
RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPT:
Attorney: Glenn Simpson did not reveal clients for Trump 'dossier' to investigators (ALI DUKAKIS, MATTHEW MOSK, TRISH TURNER, Aug 22, 2017, ABC News)
Grassley's staff took pains to keep the location of Tuesday's session a secret, and the committee did not release a statement when it concluded. Levy left it to the committee to determine whether to publicize the details Simpson shared."The Committee has a transcript of the interview," Levy said. "We are not permitted to have a copy. The Committee has the right to disclose the transcript, if it wishes to do so."
The point of keeping the testimony secret is that it further indicts Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 24, 2017 8:25 AM