PROTOCOLS OF THE ALT-RIGHT:

Conservatives have long hated Soros. But lately there's been an absolute deluge. You may not be aware of this, because Texas Republicans have confined most of their whinging to the backchannels where they communicate with the most diehard members of their base. If you receive the emails that Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick and Ted Cruz send to their fans, your email inbox is now awash in his name.





Cruz tells his supporters that the son of the "notorious" Soros has given a few thousand dollars to his opponent, fearfully offering that "the partnership between Beto O'Rourke and the billionaire Soros family won't be easy to overcome," and adding in another email that the Soros family had gone "ALL IN" on knocking off Ted. Patrick feels he's the bigger target, emphasizing that he's been made "Public Enemy #1" by the Soros Machine, who is "putting a big spotlight on my race for re-election" and "will invest millions in Texas to try to defeat me." In February, the Harris County Republican Party took a page from tinpot dictators around the world and told its faithful that angry protesters at Republican town halls were being paid by Soros. [...]





All of this barely raises an eyebrow from political observers. Yet these serious politicians share their Soros obsession with some of the country's most cartoonish lunatics. Alex Jones recently told a jury at his child custody trial that Soros was behind a plot to make weed stronger as a population-control device. Alt-righter Augustus Sol Invictus (that's Latin for Majestic Unconquered Sun, mind you) led a rally in Austin with a chant of "Death to Soros." Meanwhile, one of the president's top allies, Roger Stone, is telling everyone he can that Soros is personally orchestrating a burgeoning deep-state coup to dethrone the president.